Tuesday, May 10, 2016
About Me
- Name: PAndrews
- Location: New York, New York, United States
Previous Posts
- African American Chambers of Commerce vital to reb...
- Small Business Saturday is Touted by LIAACC, in Lo...
- African American Chambers of Commerce Vital to Reb...
- African American Chambers of Commerce Vital to Reb...
- LIAACC'S President Awarded Excellence in Communica...
- Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce C...
- Personal and Professional Development Consulting F...
- LIAACC featured on FiOS1 News LI show titled Growi...
- Bloomingdales, ArtsALiveLI, Long Island Black Arti...
- Two LIAACC Members set to receive LIBN’S Leadershi...
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home